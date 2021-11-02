Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $464.14. 6,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

