Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.94. 14,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.