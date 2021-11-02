Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.53

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.53 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.81 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.14 ($0.22), with a volume of 4,977,311 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.53. The company has a market capitalization of £330.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

In other news, insider Deon Louw bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

