Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $123.91. 3,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.