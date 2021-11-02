Par Capital Management Inc. Has $52.20 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1,795.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the quarter. CarGurus comprises 1.3% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 1.70% of CarGurus worth $52,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $46,904,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 29.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463,102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CarGurus by 40.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,293.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,584 shares of company stock worth $19,230,122. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

