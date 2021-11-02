PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up to $62.82

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.82, but opened at $67.20. PAR Technology shares last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

