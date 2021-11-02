PARSIQ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $93.19 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.26 or 0.00433287 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.67 or 0.00968202 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.