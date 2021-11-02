Patrick J. Harbert Sells 9,833 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.61. 61,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

