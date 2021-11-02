Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

PTEN stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

