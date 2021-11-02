Paulson & CO. Inc. Buys 500,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold comprises approximately 0.9% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 2.69% of Seabridge Gold worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,949. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.