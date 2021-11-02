Paulson & CO. Inc. Invests $156.70 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,081,904 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,698,000. DiDi Global accounts for 3.7% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIDI traded down 0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 8.18. 150,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,389,672. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.35.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

