PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.88 and its 200-day moving average is $271.78.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

