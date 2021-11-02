PDF Solutions (PDFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $879.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDF Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of PDF Solutions worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.