PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,839 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $89,283.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

