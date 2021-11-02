PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

