PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,249 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.55 million, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

