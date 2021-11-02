PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

