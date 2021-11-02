PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 28.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

