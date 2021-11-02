Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 394,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 3,401,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,441. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

