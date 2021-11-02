Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $24.11 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter.

