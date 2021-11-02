Peconic Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 103,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,295,570. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

