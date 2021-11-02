Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CTO Sells $118,660.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEGA traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.58. 322,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,641. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $51,621,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $38,970,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.