Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

