Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$41.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

