Pendle (PENDLE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.51 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $45.68 million and $1.51 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00082147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00102925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,905.84 or 0.99797280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.22 or 0.07171123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251,271 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.