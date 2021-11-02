Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

