Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAG. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $108.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

