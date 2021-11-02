Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.40 million-$947.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.55 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.