Peony (PNY) One Day Volume Tops $121,000.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and $121,000.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040520 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 118.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 47,080,815 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.