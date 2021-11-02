Pepemon Pepeballs Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,256.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $152.81 or 0.00241507 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $4,256.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00219527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00093684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars.

