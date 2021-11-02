PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

