PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

