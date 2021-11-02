Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PRGO opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

