PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $43.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PetroChina by 242.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter worth $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. 1,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,446. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

