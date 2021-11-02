Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $12.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.26.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of PBR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 520,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,633,090. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 141.86%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
