Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $12.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 520,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,633,090. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 141.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

