Pfizer Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pfizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Pfizer worth $1,875,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

