Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.96. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,595,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,763,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

