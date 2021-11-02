Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.130-$4.180 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.13-4.18 EPS.

NYSE:PFE traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 3,018,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,763,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.