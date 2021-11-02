PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases 4,545 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.19% of Waters worth $40,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Waters by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $13.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.89. 17,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,365. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $212.85 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

