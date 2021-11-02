PFM Health Sciences LP Takes Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,094,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,341,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 2.43% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,649,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cano Health stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,146. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

