PFM Health Sciences LP Takes Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,381,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOWL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,463. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

