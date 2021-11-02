PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

