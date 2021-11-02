Phantasma Energy Market Cap Tops $3.06 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $49,549.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00081544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,044.43 or 1.00073463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.35 or 0.07102348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.