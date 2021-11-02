Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 4,806 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $600,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 15,971 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,404.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $6,088,056.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41.

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.

QLYS stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,132. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

