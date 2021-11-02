Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHUN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 26,492,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,313,870. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.