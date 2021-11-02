PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PKO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $27.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

