PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PKO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $27.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
