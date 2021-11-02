Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Sells $28,350.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $24,710.00.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ping Identity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

