Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $139.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 365.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

