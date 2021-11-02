Piper Sandler Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $500.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $379.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.57.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $408.57 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $207.71 and a 1-year high of $413.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $117,939,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.