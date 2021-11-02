Piper Sandler Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $129.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.62.

NYSE ABBV opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. The firm has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

